Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has received tremendous response in advance bookings. The film is expected to become the biggest opener of 2022 for a Bollywood film.

In the past few months, Bollywood has went through a tough phase as many Bollywood biggies including Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, Raksha Bandhan, Liger and others have failed miserably at the box office. While some of them flopped due to poor content, some became targets of negative trends on social media.

While #BoycottBollywood, #BoycottBollywoodForever and #BoycottBollywoodCompletely has been trending on social media every now and then, a certain section of the audience are also trending #BoycottBrahmastra by digging out Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt‘s old videos, which honestly didn’t make sense.

As Brahmastra is set to release on the coming Friday (9th September), trolls are going all out to spread negativity about the film on social media. But on the flip side, the results are quite pleasant as the action-adventure fantasy drama is registering great numbers in advance bookings. In fact, the numbers are better than biggies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and RRR (Hindi) and is just behind KGF 2 (Hindi).

With this kind of response, we can surely say that Brahmastra has created excitement among the cinegoers and these encouraging numbers will shut the mouth of the negative people, who spreading boycott trends on the internet. However, the movie needs to pass the litmus test as people are eagerly waiting to witness this visual spectacle on the silver screen.

If the film hits the right chord with the audience, it will indeed become a box office winner and set new records across the globe for a Hindi film.

Well, let’s hope Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva ends the dry phase of Bollywood at the ticket windows.

