Ranbir Kapoor's mega-budget spectacle Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva is set to hit the screens tomorrow. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles.

The heartthrob of the nation Ranbir Kapoor, who is considered as one of the most versatile actors of this generation, is currently gearing up for the release of his biggie Brahmastra, which is set to hit the screens tomorrow.

While the trailer and songs have garnered tremendous response from the audience, a certain section is spreading negativity about the film and trending #BoycottBrahmastra like other Bollywood movies on social media.

Despite the film has been continuously getting targeted by trolls, Brahmastra has registered great numbers in its advance booking reports and is expected to surpass the numbers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 14.11 crore) to become the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022.



Biggest openers of Ranbir Kapoor:

Sanju – Rs 34.75 crore

Besharam – Rs 21.56 crore

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – Rs 19.45 crore

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – 13.30 crore

Tamasha – Rs 10.94 crore

Shamshera – Rs 10.25 crore

The 3D and IMAX 3D versions have received humongous response and since the tickets are selling like hotcakes, we definitely expect Brahmastra to roar at the box office. A few days back, exhibitor and trade expert Akshaye Rathi had predicted the opening day collections of above Rs 20 crore and said, “I think going purely by the kind of advance bookings that we are witnessing and the euphoria that we’re seeing around the release of Brahmastra and especially in its 3D version. I think the day 1 of it should be nothing less than 20 crores and if the reports of the movie are solid, it can go upwards to 25 or maybe more. So, very, very excited about the kind of draw in the kind of anticipation it seemed from the audience, especially families, and family where they are kids involved. So there’s huge anticipation around it, and I’m pretty hopeful that despite so to say handicapped in Maharashtra, where there is Ganesh visarjan and therefore a lot of evening shows are kind of they don’t function as smoothly because the crowds that are all over across the streets of Maharashtra. Despite that, we look at those kind of numbers. If the reports are nice, the extended weekend can absolutely go ballistic.”

While the film is definitely expected to become the biggest Bollywood opener of the year, it also has also a chance to become RK’s biggest opener surpassing Sanju‘s first collections. While beating the Rajkumar Hirani directorial is quite difficult, we hope this happens as all the trade pundits have high expectations from this visual extravaganza.

