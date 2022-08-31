Right from Aamir Khan to Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn to Amitabh Bachchan, all have tried and failed. Will Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor bail Bollywood out with their biggies?

2022 has unarguably been the most catastrophic year for Hindi cinema. It’s hard to count the number of misses and misfires. The successes are on people’s finger tips. KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. It’s impossible to write the names of all films that have bombed at the box-office, critical acclaim notwithstanding. The one film that deserved better was Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan’s Runway 34, and Bachchan’s own Jhund.

Akshay Kumar gave three consecutive disasters, Aamir Khan’s return to celluloid with Laal Singh Chaddha was welcomed with cold hearts and callousness. Prabhas’s supposed sprawling saga on serendipity, Radhe Shyam, made lesser amount in its theatrical run in Hindi than his silly Saaho made on its opening day in the same language. Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in Sanju was a raging blockbuster, Ranbir Kapoor pinned against Sanjay Dutt in Shamshera was a resounding damp squib.

Every big name has failed. Who’s now going to bail Bollywood out from its worst catastrophe since the 2009 producers-multiplex strike and the 2020-pandemic? September should fair better. Two titles that look promising are Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha and Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra. One is trying to have fun with the remake of a much-loved and admired Tamil film, the other is reveling in its grandeur and unseen spectacle.

With Vikram Vedha, Hrithik veers into the space of darkness once again after finding success in Dhoom 2. The smirk of War has bloomed into a full-blown smile of a Cheshire Cat here. Saif Ali Khan’s suave aura of a police officer is driven here by subtlety. He keeps the histrionics aside and approaches his role with the coolness of a cucumber. But suddenly, people wish to boycott this film since Roshan praised Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, for a random ad he did for Zomato. Will September 30 make people forget all of this? Or their memories will be just as fresh?

For Brahmastra, the stakes are as high as the scale. The expectations are just as massive as the magnanimous budget. The Boycott Brahmastra hashtag on Twitter is hanging around the neck of its vision like an Albatross. It’s a battle, between dreams and nightmares, between vision and venom, between hope and horror. Who’ll win on September 9? They say love conquers it all. They also say everything is fair in love and war. Oh, the irony!

