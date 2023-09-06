Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan is set to enjoy a grand theatrical release tomorrow. While the massy-actioner is set to enjoy a humongous opening at the box office, Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty starrer Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is also expected to garner good footfalls in Telugu states.

Despite being an original Telugu film, the slice-of-life movie will face a still competition from the Atlee directorial. Talking about it, prominent trade expert Ramesh Bala said, “So, Miss Shetty will depend on its word of mouth. If the word of mouth is good, the reviews are good, then it will do well.”

He added, “For Jawan, even in Telugu states, the advance booking will be better because it’s more like an action-entertainer, Shah Rukh Khan, some positive momentum, Pan India is there. So Miss Shetty, if it is well, if it’s a good movie, it will have its own legs for itself. Both can survive, meaning both are good, both can survive. So I’m not expecting Miss Shetty to affect Jawan‘s collection.”

Talking about the first-day collection of Jawan, Bala said, “I think Tamil and Telugu should do well, like at least 7 crore plus gross each in of these states. So, it is going to be, say, north-market contributing 50 crores above for Hindi, then if you look at the four or five Southern states, you are looking at something like 25 plus here. So probably like 75 plus all over India.”

When asked whether the film has the potential to earn over Rs 150-200 crore in its opening weekend, Bala replied, “If the reviews are positive, generally the advance-making also spills over to the weekend, Saturday and Sunday. But if the reviews are good, definitely it will cross that number soon.”