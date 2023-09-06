After the humongous success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to give another bonafide blockbuster at the box office with his pan-India massy actioner Jawan, which is set to hit the screens tomorrow.

The film has garnered tremendous response in its advance bookings. Jawan enjoys a huge pan-India buzz as it has the deadly combination of megastar Shah Rukh Khan and biggies from the southern part of the country like Nayanthara, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, composer-singer Anirudh and director Atlee.

2.8Billion people know Tom Cruise in throughout the world where as 3.2Billion people know Shahrukh Khan worlds biggest movie star also third richest actor in the world 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #jawan #ShahRukhKhan #JawanAdvanceBookings pic.twitter.com/I2K1SDGiGb — jawan film (@jawanfilm) September 3, 2023

Looking at the current scenario, we can bet that Jawan will beat Pathaan to become the biggest opener of all time. Prominent trade expert Ramesh Bala shared his thoughts on the same and said, “I think Tamil and Telugu should do well, like at least 7 crore plus gross each in of these states. So, it is going to be, say, north-market contributing 50 crores above for Hindi, then if you look at the four or five Southern states, you are looking at something like 25 plus here. So probably like 75 plus all over India.”

When asked whether the film has the potential to earn over Rs 150-200 crore in its opening weekend, Bala replied, “If the reviews are positive, generally the advance-making also spills over to the weekend, Saturday and Sunday. But if the reviews are good, definitely it will cross that number soon.”

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It also features cameos of Deepika Padukone and Thalapathy Vijay.