Roughly a decade ago, actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan expressed his desire to adapt The Mahabharata on celluloid. Time constraint was one of the reasons why he dropped the idea and no confirmation about his project is out at the moment. And now, another filmmaker has shown keen interest in narrating the mammoth story of Indian history and mythology on the screen and he’s Firoz Nadiadwala, the man behind Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Paagal Deewana, each of it also enjoyed a second part.

A report by Bollywood Hungama says is planning to make a film on the Mahabharata and the actors he has in mind are Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Nana Patekar. A source says, “The actors being considered are Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor etc. It’ll be interesting to see who’ll end up playing which part. The makers are looking at casting both established and new heroines too, as well as top actors from the South industry for important parts. The hunt for a director is also underway.”

The source also talked about the expected budget of the enterprise and how it could be the country’s answer to the Hollywood juggernauts. “The entire tale of the Mahabharata will be conveyed in three hours. Firoz Nadiadwala is confident that it would be India’s answer to Marvel and DC movies and also that of The Lord of The Rings, Game Of Thrones, Star Wars, Harry Potter, etc. Believe it or not, its budget is expected to be more than Rs. 700 crores. Thus, it’ll be the biggest Indian film of all time,” it revealed.

The source also said, “The 1965 Mahabharata film was a huge success at the box office. Firoz and his team are following the similar story and format which was there in that movie. Most of the action would be real, on the lines of Gladiator, Kingdom of Heaven, etc, and not VFX-heavy. More than the VFX, Firoz wants the selling point of the film to be the characters, storytelling, emotions, dialogues etc.”

Ajay, Akshay and Ranveer came together for Simmba and Sooryavanshi and this would be a great casting coup if the project is finalized.

