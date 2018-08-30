Wile E Coyote animated film in the works at Warner Bros; script to be penned by Jon, Josh Silberman

Warner Bros. is in the early stages of developing Coyote Vs Acme, an animated film based on the adventures of Wile E Coyote, reports Deadline. The Lego Batman movie director Chris McKay will be producing the project.

The film will be written by the Silberman brothers, Jon and Josh. They are best known for films including Living Biblically, Bordertown and Deadbeat, and the FX series, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Wile E Coyote, the Road Runner's nemesis, is part of Warner's Looney Tunes characters. The 'Acme' refers to the fictitious Acme corporation whose complex devices were used by the coyote to catch the road runner. Coyote failed every time and his exasperation garnered loud laughs, making the series one of Warner's best loved.

The series which was devoid of any dialogues was first featured in 1949 in Fast and Furry-ous, reports Variety.

Mckay's first directorial was Lego Batman and it grossed more than $311 million worldwide. He was also the co-director of The Lego Movie which was released in 2014.

There are two movies based on Looney Tunes which have been made into films. 1996's Space Jam made almost $230.4 million worldwide was the first and 2003's Looney Tunes: Back in Action was the second, which grossed approximately $70 million worldwide.

