It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 13 trailer: The Gang gets sexual harassment training

In the middle of what looks like a sexual harassment seminar, a drunk Sweet Dee (Kaitlin Olson) strolls in, shouting, "Who's ready to party? Time's up! Time's up! Time's up! Time's up!"

Charlie (Charlie Day), still hoping to have a child with The Waitress (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), remarks, "We don't really have any history of misbehaviour at Paddy's Pub."

Mac (Rob McElhenney), oblivious to his sexual double-entendres, announces he's ordered a life-size sex doll because he "needed something Dennis-shaped to fill his hole."

Frank (Danny DeVito) is using lemon juice to close up a wound.

So, yeah, it's just another normal day at Paddy's Pub as the promo trailer for Season 13 0f It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was unveiled by FXX.

There are a couple of surprises though — Dennis (Glenn Howerton) has left for North Dakota to become a father and there's the matter of a surprise guest appearance from Mindy Kalling as Cindy, "the ethnically diverse female member of the gang who can successfully pull off scams."

Here's what the official synopsis for the new season reads: "The gang has its hands full as Charlie hopes to have a child, Mac explores his sexuality, Dee takes feminism to new heights, and Frank tries to experience the greatest moment in Philadelphia sports history."

The gloriously offensive series about five selfish, petty do-nothings has grown into one of cable's most successful comedies. It returns on FXX on 5 September.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 18:13 PM