Director Vivek Agnihotri gets furious on Wikipedia calling The Kashmir Files 'fictional'.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has taken issue with the Wikipedia description of his film The Kashmir Files. The film was labelled as a 'fictional' story by an internet encyclopaedia, which infuriated Vivek.

He took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the page and wrote, “Dear @Wikipedia, You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia… propaganda… sanghi… bigot… etc’. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more.” The Wikipedia entry mentions that the film 'presents a fictional storyline centered around an exodus of Kashmiri Hindus’ and that it 'depicts the early 1990s exodus to be a genocide, a notion that is considered to be widely inaccurate’.

The Kashmir Files is a documentary that was released on March 11 and tells the story of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley throughout the 1990s. Vivek Agnihotri recently marked the film's 50th day in theatres with a tweet that read, "Today #TheKashmirFiles completes 50 days in theatres and still running successfully. It's a victory of Truth. It's a victory of Humanity. It's truly a people's film. Thanks everyone. #RightToJustice"

Dear @Wikipedia, You forgot to add ‘Islamophobia… propaganda… sanghi… bigot… etc’. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more. pic.twitter.com/c0KyfCc1Co — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 1, 2022

The movie grossed 331 crores at the box office, making it one of the most profitable Hindi films since the epidemic. In crucial parts, the film features renowned actors Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, as well as Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar.

"The Kashmir Files is a depiction of an incident that happened with our people, years ago and is still not known to so many... The film received appreciation from all over the nation and now for those who couldn’t watch it on the big screen, The Kashmir Files will be available on ZEE5 across the world," Anupam Kher said in a statement.

The film will have its digital premiere on May 13, according to streaming portal ZEE5.

