Widows star Viola Davis regrets her role in The Help: It wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis has regrets about her role as a maid in the 2011 film The Help.

The 53-year-old told The New York Times “it wasn’t the voices of the maids that were heard.” Davis says if you make a movie about what it felt like to work for white people and bring up children in 1963, then she wants to hear how you really feel about it. Davis says she never heard that in the film.

Davis received a nomination for the Academy Award for best actress for her role as Aibileen Clark. She won a Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role.

Davis stars in Steve McQueen's crime drama Widows, which premiered at TIFF 2018 over the weekend. In the film, Davis plays Veronica who lives a cushy life in Chicago bought by her partner Rawlins (Liam Neeson) robbing people. When a job goes wrong leaving Rawlins's gang dead, a local crime boss (Brian Tyree Henry) and his muscle (Daniel Kaluuya) come looking for the money, forcing Veronica to enlist the other women who lost their partners (Michelle Rodriguez, Cynthia Erivo and Elizabeth Debicki) for a heist of their own, in order to win their lives back.

(Also read — Widows review round-up: Steve McQueen’s heist film is a 'ferociously entertaining crowd-pleaser')

Widows opens in theaters on 16 November.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 19:27 PM