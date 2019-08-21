You are here:

#WhyTheGap: Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza share anecdotes, raising awareness on children's wellbeing

FP Staff

Aug 21, 2019 11:04:09 IST

Several Bollywood personalities have taken to social media to raise awareness about children's health, well-being, education, and the glaring gender disparity with the hashtag #WhyTheGap. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, and Tahira Kashyap were among the celebrities who shared anecdotes about their education, underscoring the importance of a healthy lifestyle for all children.

Akshay posted a throwback picture from his school days, reminiscing about how his mother used to ensure that the actor was provided with home-cooked nutritious food. highlighting that 11,72,604 children in India cannot afford even one meal per day. He tagged his Mission Mangal co-stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nithya Menen to take up the challenge and spread awareness about the empowerment of the underprivileged.

Check out the posts here

 

