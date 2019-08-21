#WhyTheGap: Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza share anecdotes, raising awareness on children's wellbeing

Several Bollywood personalities have taken to social media to raise awareness about children's health, well-being, education, and the glaring gender disparity with the hashtag #WhyTheGap. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, and Tahira Kashyap were among the celebrities who shared anecdotes about their education, underscoring the importance of a healthy lifestyle for all children.

Akshay posted a throwback picture from his school days, reminiscing about how his mother used to ensure that the actor was provided with home-cooked nutritious food. highlighting that 11,72,604 children in India cannot afford even one meal per day. He tagged his Mission Mangal co-stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nithya Menen to take up the challenge and spread awareness about the empowerment of the underprivileged.

Check out the posts here

I have the same hairstyle as my teacher!Academics helped in making me an independent woman.2/5 girls still don’t complete school.Let’s ask #WhyTheGap with @stc_india to give every girl #TheRightStart -I nominate @sonamakapoor @tahira_k @akshaykumar to share their school memories pic.twitter.com/JJNAlZWIEI — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2019

Sports have been an integral part of my life. School race tracks became my war zone every year and thanks to a supportive family and encouraging school teachers I could have my moment of glory. Unfortunately many kids don’t have that support system #WhyTheGap@stc_india pic.twitter.com/PVUMLrnUX7 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 20, 2019

While I had the privilege of living under a roof comfortably, 2 million children still live on the streets. I nominate @fayedsouza @aliaa08 @AzmiShabana to ask #WhyTheGap with @stc_india. pic.twitter.com/Bl4uRSzOa4 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 19, 2019

Growing up I was always inclined towards sports & my mom ensured I got nutritious home-cooked meals to fuel my passion.But 11,72,604 children in India can’t afford even a single meal a day!It’s time to ask #WhyTheGap with @stc_india.I nominate @vidya_balan @taapsee @sonakshisinha pic.twitter.com/NTXsJOiiUP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 20, 2019

Well here’s an ape in a pineapple costume!Education empowered me, #toffee was inspired by this disturbing fact that 1/3 women in India are married before the age of 18.Let’s ask #WhyTheGap with @stc_india

I nominate @ayushmannk @iamsonalibendre @nehadhupia to share their stories https://t.co/eCL4uo8d4m pic.twitter.com/pJWwVcu3HB — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) August 20, 2019

