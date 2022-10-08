Liger’s underwhelming performance at the box-office will affect Vijay Deverakonda as much as the success of Kal Ho Naa Ho benefited Uday Chopra. If one setback was powerful enough to write off careers and finish journeys, half of the industry would be at their plush homes. Mukesh Bhatt, in an interview back in 1997, spoke about the failure of his film Dastak, the much-hyped and publicized launchpad of Sushmita Sen, fresh off the giant and glorious victory at Miss Universe in 1994.

He said how certain actors like Madhuri Dixit had ten consecutive flops before they became Superstars. He also stated the examples of Kumar Gaurav, Anil Dhawan, Navin Nischol, and how they were the one-hit wonders of the industry.

If we look at the cinema industry as a whole, we can say that, if a hit film makes a star then the flop films give rise to a superstar. Having given a power-packed performance in Liger, Vijay Deverakonda turns out to be a new superstar who has emerged in recent times. The actor is among those few names who have truly owned the hearts of the masses with his robust performance in Liger.

Looking at a similar example from the past, Saawariya was a flop movie but gave a superstar to the industry, Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, Vijay is a superstar who has emerged from Liger that might have failed to collect more numbers at the box office, but Vijay has truly owned his presence with his acting spectacle. Liger has emerged as a film that gave rise to a talented superstar whose performance is the most promising takeaway from the film.

Vijay’s promising performance is the only good thing about the film and undoubtedly he proved that he is the best when it comes to winning the film with a strong performance. Where the film has fallen, Vijay has truly taken over the nation that saw his rise with the release of the film. The superstar has not received any negative comments for his performance in the film. Moreover, While the audience has just seen a little from Vijay in Liger, they are eagerly waiting to watch him back on the screen.

Talking about his upcoming line-ups, He will be further seen in Khushi and Jana Gana Mana.

