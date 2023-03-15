At the dawn of the new millennium in the year 2000 in the heart of London at the iconic Millenium Dome, one of the greatest and biggest entertainment IP’s of the 21st century was born – IIFA.

Dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities and nations, creating everyone’s dream: “One People. One World”, 21 years ago, the dream to take Indian cinema to the world had come true and a celebration was bought to life that connected people, countries, cultures and nations with the platform of cinema.

Bringing alive the magical and unforgettable memories from over the years as IIFA journeyed the world.

Let’s give a big round of applause to the IIFA Technical Award Winners 2023, who work behind the scenes of our movies and help create seamless experiences for us!

Congratulations to these incredible artists who shape our cinematic experiences with their expertise. pic.twitter.com/TpowoM4gWz — IIFA (@IIFA) March 10, 2023

Proud to be leaders of the Industry, IIFA has always put the environmental agenda at the realm of IIFA Weekend & Awards in 2007 when they launched the concept ‘Greening The IIFA’s’ and came up with the idea of symbolizing this idea with Bright Green Carpets instead of traditional red ones.

With stars from Sienna Miller, Colin Firth, Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra IIFA has done proud to make a difference and continue to thrive doing so in advocating that we can all make a difference to our home, our world. IIFA has always helped create clever messaging on the environment that the stars and celebrities involved would convey to the audiences and fans globally and today with the power of celebrity following, it’s worked.

The awards reflect the commitment of fashion houses to sustainability, …The countdown to the biggest celebration of Indian cinema had begun. With the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) scheduled to take place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on May 26th and 27th, 2023.

