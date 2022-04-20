The Indian cinema has delivered some of its biggest blockbusters in the month of April and May.

Well, it is said that movies and cricket are two primary and biggest sources of entertainment in India. And in 2008, we saw these two things coming together in form of IPL (Indian Premier League) where many big names from Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Preity Zinta, Shilpa Shetty and others bought cricket teams, which were comprised of many national and international iconic players.

The first season started with a bang as Brendon McCullum donned the colours of the Kolkata Knight Riders and scored an unbeaten 158 off just 73 deliveries against Rahul Dravid's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

After the grand opening of the tournament, the cricket lovers were treated to some nail-biting matches along with phenomenal performances by the fresh local talents. In fact, IPL made fans witness many iconic and legendary international players from different countries playing together like Sachin Tendulkar-Sanath Jayasuriya and Virender Sehwag-David Warner opening together for Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils respectively.

Soon, the fever of IPL started gripping the nation and audiences got glued to their TV screens and later computer and mobile screens to watch the cricketing event. In fact, the April-May releases were postponed by the makers to avoid any box office impact on their movies due to IPL.

While the Indian Premier League became a huge celebration for cricket and movie lovers, people soon lost interest in the tournament after it started getting embroiled in controversies. Right from Harbhajan Singh- S Sreesanth slap gate and betting, spot-fixing case to Shah Rukh Khan's big fight at the Wankhede stadium, many unpleasant things disappointed and shocked cricket lovers during the course of IPL seasons.

Gradually, the interest of the audience in IPL decreased, which was noticed by filmmakers and they started releasing their films around the same period. While people still talk about each and every IPL game on social media, the craze is not like before.

In fact, in recent years Indian cinema has delivered some of its biggest blockbusters during IPL months (April-May). Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer Baahubali 2, which is the highest-grossing Indian film at the domestic market, released on April 28 in 2017. On the other hand, two pan-India blockbusters, KGF 2 and RRR shattered records during the IPL phase this year. While the SS Rajamouli magnum opus featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has crossed the 1100 crore mark at the global box office, the Yash starrer has entered the Rs 600 crore club in just 5 days at the worldwide market.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​