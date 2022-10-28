Julia Roberts turns 55 today. She’s a massively popular and successful starlet with the aura of an angel and demeanour of a diva. History will remember her forever. But how we wish the same could be said about her elder brother Eric Roberts. Why did he not succeed as staggeringly and smashingly as her star sister? The reasons are quite a few. Eric Roberts has the third maximum title credits in the world. He’s known worldwide. And yet, the downfall was inevitable.

The Drug Addiction

Eric got embroiled in drug addiction. He even spoke about it in one of his interactions. He reveled rather candidly and boldly, “I would go to meetings with people that mattered, like Oliver Stone and Sean Penn, and I would go stoned. I met him very stoned, and he dismissed me, as well he should have. I did that for about 10 years. The whole point being I was asking for help, saying, ‘You see where I’m at—now help me, because I’m worth helping.’ I get it now. I just didn’t get it when I should have.”

He added, “You’d arrive [on the set] in the morning, and they’d send you to the prop truck, where there’d be bowls of cocaine. Everybody, from executives to craft service, was doing cocaine. I was doing it to the point where my wife said, ‘It’s me or the coke.’ I did all the psychotropics. I got myself arrested [in 1987 for possession of pot and cocaine and resisting arrest]. I went back to pot. I’ve been a pothead all my life, with several sober breaks I refer to as binge sobriety.”

The Traumatic Accident

Eric met with a terrible and traumatic accident that kept him in coma for 3 days. While recalling what exactly happened, he said, “I tried to climb a tree in a CJ-5 [brand name for his Jeep].” Leaving the house of his then girlfriend, actress Sandy Dennis, Eric hopped into his doorless Jeep for a ride with her German shepherd. The dog leaned out too far. Roberts released the steering wheel to get a hold on the wayward pooch and ended up in a coma for three days- As reported by the People Magazine.

The Fallout with sister Julia Roberts

Eric and Julia had a fallout but the duo never spoke about it. Eric once stated, “I wouldn’t characterise it as a falling-out. I was crazy about my sisters. Loved them, adored them. They were precious to me, and we had times of great closeness. We all felt protective of one another, but the hardest person to protect yourself from is yourself. I was exhausting to be around, complainy, blamey, unable to enjoy enjoyment. Everyone in my world needed a break sometimes, and that must have included Julia.”

He added, “Years ago, I was doing a press tour for some movie. I don’t even know what movie it was, but it was just when Pretty Woman got released. And so they’re asking a bunch of questions about Julia. And I said, ‘Hey, excuse me. Can we talk about me?’ I think I was funny. And of course, then it’s like, “Oh, they have a problem,’ And suddenly all these problems I keep hearing about I have with my sister that I don’t have with my sister. And they’re just popping up all [over] the place. So it blew up and blew up and became all these things it wasn’t.”

