‘What draws the audience to the theaters if not a big superstar?’ This has been the most asked question post-pandemic and the only answer to this is ‘Audience's Interest’ which Anand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan lacked. From the day Raksha Bandhan was announced to the time Anand L Rai’s team was busy promoting the film, this Akshay Kumar starrer managed to create no sound. Especially when the world was busy boycotting Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, why would anybody bother knowing where the Raksha Bandhan team is heading next to promote the film?

While the controversy over Laal Singh Chaddha made it to every news channel and was discussed at every social media platform, Raksha Bandhan came and went away in a smoof. The buzz around Laal Singh Chaddha was so loud that if Raksha Bandhan was noticed, it was because the film was clashing with the Aamir Khan starrer. Well, it was the audience who failed to pay any attention to Anand L Rai’s directorial.

While the entire team of the film went out and out to be visible to watcher’s eye, the film which was meant to make a cut because of its title on the occasion of Rakshabandhan was least discussed on its release date. The film went on, sank and nobody bothered to care.

Ironically, the filmmakers could not promote the film for what it was. For somebody, who has worked with India’s biggest superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, both his films, Zero and Rakdha Bandhan bombed at the box office.

Meanwhile, the director has proved himself with super hits like Tanu Weds Manu & Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Both his films, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, managed to impress the audience to an extent where both director and the lead garnered love nationwide. Here arises a question if Kangana Ranaut is Anand L Rai’s lucky charm who has time and again managed to shine for the film maker?

Meanwhile, the netizens are questioning the makers of Raksha Bandhan for it's fail at box office and this is what they have to say:

आनंद राइ ओवर रेटेड डायरेक्टर है। रक्षाबन्धन फ्लॉप होने के बाद ये पता चल गया की कंगना रनौत की तनु वेड्स मनु ने आनंद राइ को बड़ा बनाया था। अब्द कोई फिल्म्स नहीं चल रही — Raushan Raj Rajput (@RaushanRRajput) August 17, 2022

#Rakshabandhan director AnandLRai promoted the film as the CLASH with #Laalsinghchaddha. now #rakshabandhan is also flopped even badly. but nobody is even caring to discuss about the film. i think it was expected by audience the film would fail. — Hussain Sultania (@HussainSultania) August 17, 2022

Rakshabandhan failed and now Anand L Rai is over rated film maker. Thodi Life Thoda Magic flopped! Strangers flopped! Zero flopped! Rakshabandhan flopped! so his only film worked was Tanu weds manu! — Sandeep kishore 🇮🇳 (@sandeepkishore_) August 17, 2022

#LSC is being discussed by eveyone in every manner but nobody is even caring to discuss about Anand L Rai's #Rakshabandhan failing! — Ravi Kapoor (@RaviKapoor) August 17, 2022

