Entertainment

Why did Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan fail at the box-office? Netizens in knots over flop

While the entire team of Raksha Bandhan went out and out to be visible to watcher’s eye, the film, which was meant to make a cut because of its title on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, was least discussed on its release date.

FP Staff August 17, 2022 15:49:17 IST
Why did Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan fail at the box-office? Netizens in knots over flop

Raksha Bandhan

‘What draws the audience to the theaters if not a big superstar?’ This has been the most asked question post-pandemic and the only answer to this is ‘Audience's Interest’ which Anand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan lacked. From the day Raksha Bandhan was announced to the time Anand L Rai’s team was busy promoting the film, this Akshay Kumar starrer managed to create no sound. Especially when the world was busy boycotting Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, why would anybody bother knowing where the Raksha Bandhan team is heading next to promote the film?

While the controversy over Laal Singh Chaddha made it to every news channel and was discussed at every social media platform, Raksha Bandhan came and went away in a smoof. The buzz around Laal Singh Chaddha was so loud that if Raksha Bandhan was noticed, it was because the film was clashing with the Aamir Khan starrer. Well, it was the audience who failed to pay any attention to Anand L Rai’s directorial.

While the entire team of the film went out and out to be visible to watcher’s eye, the film which was meant to make a cut because of its title on the occasion of Rakshabandhan was least discussed on its release date. The film went on, sank and nobody bothered to care.

Ironically, the filmmakers could not promote the film for what it was. For somebody, who has worked with India’s biggest superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, both his films, Zero and Rakdha Bandhan bombed at the box office.

Meanwhile, the director has proved himself with super hits like Tanu Weds Manu & Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Both his films, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, managed to impress the audience to an extent where both director and the lead garnered love nationwide. Here arises a question if Kangana Ranaut is Anand L Rai’s lucky charm who has time and again managed to shine for the film maker?

Meanwhile, the netizens are questioning the makers of Raksha Bandhan for it's fail at box office and this is what they have to say:

Read all the Latest NewsTrending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: August 17, 2022 16:15:22 IST

TAGS:

also read

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan collects Rs. 8.20 crore at the box-office on day one
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan collects Rs. 8.20 crore at the box-office on day one

The movie is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Kumar's sister, Alka Hiranandani and Rai. It is backed by Rai's Colour Yellow Production in association with Kumar's Cape of Good Films.

Bhumi Pednekar on Raksha Bandhan: Very proud of my role, this was one of those films I just wanted to be part of
Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar on Raksha Bandhan: Very proud of my role, this was one of those films I just wanted to be part of

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Bhumi Pednekar opened up on her film Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar, the choices she has made as an actor, and her take on the OTT platform.

Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan? Trade experts have their say
Entertainment

Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan? Trade experts have their say

Trade guru Taran Adarsh says he is hopeful about both. “It's too early to comment on the box-office prospects of either Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan. The advance bookings have not been too strong and the two films are dependent on word of mouth."