Who was Aindrila Sharma, Bengali television actress who died at 24?

Aindrila Sharma was a Bengali actress who made her television debut with the TV show ‘Jhumur‘ in 2017. Born on February 5, Aindrila was the daughter of Uttam Sharma and Shikha Sharma.

Aindrila Sharma passed away on Sunday after suffering multiple cardiac arrests. She was 24 years old and was admitted to the hospital on November 1, after a stroke following which her condition kept on deteriorating. Though at times she did show signs of improvement but later, she suffered from repeated cardiac arrests.

Aindrila Sharma, a native of Murshidabad district, was a well-known face on Bengali television, appearing in serials such as ‘Jiyon Kathi’, ‘Jhumur’ and ‘Jiban Jyoti’. She survived cancer twice and returned to the screen in 2015.

Aindrila Sharma suffered from Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that occurs in bones or in the soft tissue around the bones. She was treated with surgery and chemoradiation. She was admitted to a private hospital in Howrah on November 1 after a brain stroke, and the CT scan of her brain showed a massive haemorrhage on the left side.

“She underwent critical surgery, and a biopsy showed that she was having brain metastases. She was treated by a team of neurosurgeon, neurologist, critical care specialist, infectious disease specialist, medical oncologist, and radiation oncologist,” the hospital said.

“But, unfortunately despite our best efforts she suffered cardiac arrest today and she succumbed to the dreaded disease,” it said in a statement.

She recently appeared in a web series, ‘Bhagar‘, in which she was seen opposite her real-life partner Sabyasachi Chowdhury.

(With added inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.