When it comes to crime thrillers with multiple layers and mysteries, Prime Video has always come up with highly gripping shows that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. All eyes are now on the streaming service’s latest original series Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie. The crime drama produced by Pushkar and Gayatri and created by Andrew Louis, has the audience wondering who is the new girl playing the titular role of Velonie. “Who is Velonie?” is the question on everyone’s minds now! Read all about her below!

Tamil local talent and a YouTuber by passion – Velonie is played by Sanjana Krishnamoorthy from Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu. A local of the picturesque state, she has lived all her life in Tamil Nadu. She rose to fame through her video ‘When a 90s Kid loves a 2K Kid’ on the Tamil YouTube channel Awesome Machi.

Student of Films, and Art – Sanjana recently completed her graduation in Visual Communication from a prominent college in Chennai. As a student of films, focusing on short stories and writing poems has been her passion, besides sketching and painting, which she excels at.

A true-blue cinephile

Always drawn towards creating content, Sanjana initially intended to work in films as an assistant director but acting came her way when she bagged the lead role in Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie. She always dreamt of being an AD.

Created by Pushkar and Gayatri under the banner of Wallwatcher Films, and directed by Andrew Louis, this Tamil Amazon Original series stars S.J. Suryah, Laila, M. Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran Thangarajan, and Smruthi Venkat in lead roles. The series is ready to release on December 02, 2022 on Prime Video across 240 countries. The eight-episode thriller will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

