Yo Yo Honey Singh, the very popular and famous singer of the industry, is divorced with his ex-wife Shalini Talwar, and now in a relationship with Tina Thadani. Tina appeared in Honey Singh’s latest song Paris Ka Trip. The two made their relationship official at a recent event in Delhi. But who is she?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

Who is Tina Thadani?

Tina is a model and actress based in Canada. She is currently living in Mumbai.

Tryst with direction

She has also directed a film called The Leftovers, which is set against the background of the educational disparity and the struggles of the people in the slum areas of Mumbai.

Relationship with Honey Singh

According to a report by Times of India, at a recent event in Delhi, the singer, talking about his girlfriend, said, “My girlfriend Tina is sitting here, she has given me this name, Honey 3.0.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tina Thadani (@tinathadani)

The singer was also quoted saying, “My entire upcoming album ‘Honey 3.0’ is about romance and dance. So that entire album is dedicated to the girl who is currently in my life. She is really beautiful and out of this world. She is a beautiful human being as well. She accepted me despite knowing everything about my past. So I am really glad that she is in my life right now. I wasn’t happy for a long time, there was sadness in my eyes. But now I am really happy, enjoying life, and being really romantic.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.