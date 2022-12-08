To see the singer of Lungi Dance, that instant classic from the Wild ‘Waist’, proudly introducing his ‘girlfriend’ to the world, is, to say the least, nauseating. I have been a distant witness to Singh’s former wife Shalini’s round-the-clock care and devotion when Singh fell ill and vanished from the music scene.

When did Yo Yo Honey Singh creep back into the Indian entertainment industry after being unceremoniously ousted? His downfall started even before his career took off. The series of porn songs allegedly credited to him where he sings about his wildest fantasies about women in the most lurid language, remain a big question mark in Singh’s career.

Singh repeatedly claimed that those crude misogynistic songs with the most graphic descriptions of sexual violation were not by him, but an imposter. In that case, why are they still on the internet? Why didn’t he get them removed by legal means? Here’s one of them:

In an interview Singh did with me in 2015, he made some bizarre comments on jealous elements out to destroy his career and even compared himself to Guru Dutt. “I was working at my own pace, enjoying myself as I composed and sang. But then suddenly, people started feeling threatened by me. All those ugly controversies, allegations and court cases broke out. I suddenly grew defiant. I had to prove to my well-wishers who were pelting stones that Yo Yo Honey Singh is here to stay. It felt like my haters knew something that I didn’t. That I am a force to be crushed before I grew any larger. I have to thank all the naysayers for making me sit up and reevaluate my music. I realized I was under-estimating myself. When I came out of the court cases and abuse, I was stronger. I realized that my haters got wind of my potential long before I did. Maine decide kiya, ab kisika baap bhi mujhe nahin rok sakta. Yehi duniya hai. Aapne Guru Dutt Sab ko nahin dekha? Yeh duniya agar mil jaaye toh kya hai? Meri duniya toh badi rangeeli hai. Now even the protestors are listening to my song.”

These are not the words of an ordinary rhyme schemer. This is a full-blown case of artistic delusion backed up by the lewdist’s conviction that no one can harm a repeat offender .

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

