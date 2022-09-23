Recently, comedian Roshan Joshi was in the news for all the wrong reasons. Reason? His scathing views on the late actor-comedian Raju Srivastava. Netizens ripped his take on his demise apart that led to Joshi deleting the post. But who’s Roshan Joshi? And what have been his previous controversies? Let’s have a look

The Fame

Rohan Joshi is a man that became familiar and famous after his participation as one of the key members of the now-dissolved comedy group All India Bakchod, fondly abbreviated as AIB. The other members of the group were Tanmay Bhat, Gursimran Khamba, Ashish Shakya. The group enjoyed popularity, following, laughter, and everything else in between.

The Roast

In 2015, AIB conducted a roast of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, which was also attended by Karan Johar, Raghu Ram, Rajeev Masand and many others. Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan were in the audience. Due to the format of the roast that was mostly for adults, cuss words and expletives flew like wine. This was followed by a FIR being registered against the participants. Joshi recorded his statement to the Mumbai police in February 2015.

“In his statement, Joshi said the nature of the show was announced on the loudspeaker and only adults were allowed in. He said the show was on the lines of an American show. The duo —Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor — agreed to be a part of the show, after hearing the script and said the money should be given to charity,” said an official from the Tardeo police.

“Joshi said the AIB team decided to get Karan Johar on board after watching his popular television show. He also provided documents and agreements regarding the donation for charity,” he added.

Relationship with Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen

Rohan Joshi and Shaheen Bhatt were in a relationship for over six years and even spotted together quite a few times. In 2017, Bangalore Times reported that the two had parted ways. This was also the time when Alia was going through a break-up with Sidharth Malhotra.

The Groping Charges

A year before the MeToo movement even began in India, Joshi was accused of groping a girl. She shared her trauma in a post that was deleted later. A part of the post read, “I met Rohan at a bar in Mumbai about a year back, he started to flirt with me and tbh I was awestruck just by the fact that a celebrity found me so pretty. So when later he asked if he could drop me home I said yes. When we reached my home he tried to kiss me, when I refused and pushed him back he started shouting and abusing me saying ‘how dare I refuse him!?’ I started crying then so he calmed down and apologised. But just as I was about to get out of the car he groped my boobs and said ‘f*** off s***’ This experience left me petrified.”

Joshi denied the allegations and stated, “I would like to state categorically that this did not happen. I am open and willing, and even urge @MumbaiPolice to investigate this.”

The anonymous girl also clarified later true incident never occurred:

The Post on Raju Srivastava

When actor and comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21, this is what Joshi wrote, “We haven’t lost a thing. Whether it was Kamra whether it was roast or any comic in the news, Raju Srivastava took every opportunity he ever got to s**t on newer comics especially after the new wave of stand up started. He went on every f***all news channel every time he was invited to go s*** on an upcoming arty form and call it offensive just because he couldn’t understand it and new stars were rising. He might have told a few good jokes but he understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone’s right to say something even if you don’t agree. F**k him and good riddance (sic).”

This was met with severe backlash. He later deleted that comment and clarified in another comment that read- “Yehi soch kar delete kiya kyuki after a minute of anger I realised today is not about my personal feelings. Sorry if it hurt and thanks for the perspective.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.