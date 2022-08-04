Farmani Naaz has nearly 4 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and her rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's Milo Na Tum To Hum Ghabraayein has garnered over 9 million views.

In the past few days, a name on social media is making noise for not the right reasons. We are talking about Indian Idol 12 fame singer Farmani Naaz, who recently received flak from the Muslim clerics for singing a bhajan, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

The former contestant of the singing reality show landed in controversy when her song on YouTube garnered popularity after Kawars (Lord Shiva worshippers) played it in their camps during the auspicious ongoing month of Shravan. As per a Muslim cleric from Deoband, singing and dancing are not allowed in Islam and are considered Haram.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Farmani Naaz participated in Indian Idol 12. While she didn't win the reality show, her distinct voice impressed the fans and judges of the show. During the audition round, Naaz revealed that she has participated in the show to earn money as she financial help for the medical treatment of his son, who is born with a throat problem.

Naaz has nearly 4 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and her rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's Milo Na Tum To Hum Ghabraayein has garnered over 9 million views. Talking about the latest viral bhajan Har Har Shambhu, which has landed her in trouble, it has garnered over 3 million views in just 10 days.



In the comment section of the video, Farmani shared that singing and music have no religion. She gave the example of legendary Mohd Rafi singing bhajans and wrote, "Singing or music ka koi Dharam Nahin Hota Master Saleem Mohammed Rafi Saab Jaise buland singer ne bhi bhajan gaye hai to sabhi se hath jodeker nevedan hai koi bhi singing or music ko dharam se na jode apki farmani naaz" with folding hands emojis.

While talking to TOI, Deoband-based Maulana Ishaq Gora said, "We are living in a democracy and everyone has the right to do his work. Farmani Naz is a singer who can sing who is stopping her, there is no Fatwa issued against her. But I would like to say that our religion does not permit bhajans for other religions. This is against Shariat as well as tenets of Islam."

