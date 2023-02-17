Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who is known for her controversial opinions on politics, entertainment industry and other subjects, has secretly married Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad.

After dating for a brief time, the duo tied the knot in a court under the Special Marriage Act on January 6. The couple shared a beautiful video on social media comprising of their adorable moments.

Swara captioned the video, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

While the actress kept her relationship with Fahad under wraps, there must be a certain amount of curiosity in you to know about this political personality.

Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad

✨✨✨♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/4wORvgSKDR — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

Who is Fahad Ahmad?

Fahad Ahmad was born in the Baheri district of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh on 2nd February 1992. He was the General Secretary of the Tata Institute of Social Science’s student union. Fahad joined Samajwadi Party in July last year in presence of Abu Asim Azmi and Raees Shaikh.

Controversies

The political personality garnered controversy when he refused to accept his degree from S. Ramadorai, Chairman of TISS (now Air Asia) during the convocation ceremony. Later, Tata Institute of Social Sciences denied Fahad’s registration into the PhD program and released a statement, which described his action as an ‘insult’ to the university.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.