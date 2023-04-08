Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu have given some iconic duets in their illustrious careers. Their magical voice has led to many iconic numbers of Hindi cinema. And in an interview with O2India, Yagnik revealed how she and Sanu turned AR Rahman‘s offer down for Mani Ratnam’s Roja and regretted later.

The singer revealed, “I called up Mr Kumar Sanu. I asked him, ‘Did you get a call from some AR Rahman?’ He said, ‘Yes, yes, I did get a call, and they want me to come also, and do all the male songs.’ So, I said, ‘Are you going?’ He said, ‘Nahi, kaun jayega, main toh nahi jaunga, kaun AR Rahman?’ I said, ‘Even I haven’t heard of AR Rahman, pata nahi kaun hai. It might just turn out to be something not very great’. None of us went, I refused and said ‘Sorry, I can’t make it.’ He also didn’t go.”

She added, “When I heard the song of Roja, I could have banged my head on the wall, because it was such a big loss. That’s the first time I heard his compositions on radio. They were beautiful songs, and that’s something I regret to this day, having missed out on those songs. Then, when I went to sing for him, the first thing he said when he saw me was, ‘You didn’t sing my Roja songs,’ and I felt so bad. He just said that one line and smiled, and that was it.”

Rahman has been a part of the Indian film industry for almost three decades. He has composed music for films like Roja, Rangeela, Rockstar, Sivaji: The Boss, Anniyan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Daud, Saathiya, Swades, Jodha Akbar, Slumdog Millionaire, Raanjhanaa, and most recently Mani Ratnam’s mangum opus PS- 1 and 2.

Alka Yagnik has been the voice of many melancholia melodies in films like Tamasha, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Baazigar, Dhadkan, Kismat Konnection, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Vijaypath, Raja Hindustani, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Tezaab, Khalnayak, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.