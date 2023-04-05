Amid the rising anticipation, A video clip has been released by the production house leaving the netizens buzzing with the curious question, Where is Pushpa? The fans and netizens have already picked it up and conversations are ablaze with speculation that, if this is a lead to an official announcement for the most anticipated sequel of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa -The Rule.

The cryptic video narrates that Pushpa escaped from jail in Tirupati, and is now untraceable and at large.

In December 2021, a name was born, Pushpa Raj which took the nation by storm. It transcended every barrier and boundary, be it geographic or language, class or strata, connecting with audiences across the board. Pushpa became a symbol of the powerhouse Indian common man with dialogues that resonated from the gullies of small towns to the presentations in corporate board rooms from cricket stadiums to political rallies. Songs that played at weddings in Moradabad to clubs in Ibiza. The iconic Allu Arjun’s captivating embodiment of Pushpa brought together the whole country in awe and reverie of the film, making it the biggest film of that year. Pushpa: The Rise was not a film but a phenomenon.

The makers Mytri Movies, have promised the fans an answer to this question of where Pushpa is, with a unique concept video “The Hunt for Pushpa” to be released on the eve of Icon Star Allu Arjun’s Birthday, sending the excitement to unprecedented levels.

Pushpa: The Rule clearly looks like the film which will not only rule the box office but our hearts and minds and will set a new benchmark for a pan-India film.

