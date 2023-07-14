The megastar of Bollywood, Salman Khan, who is known as the Sultan of box office, has always been asked about bachelorhood by fans, co-stars and media. While the actor has said many times that he has passed his marital years, a throwback video from the sets of Dus Ka Dum is going viral which was graced by Kangana Ranaut along with Pandit ji, where he hilariously said he might have been married and kept his wife secretive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut Fan (@kanganaranaut_._)

When the actress arrived at the show, she showed interest in Salman Khan’s marriage plans, to which the superstar said, “Madam meri shaadi mein bohot interested hai.” Pandit ji said that since the Sultan actor is stepping into his 49th year, he will be getting married now and claimed that, “chitrakala (film industry) ki kanya nahi hogi”.

Salman gave a hilarious reply and asserted, “Hogi bhi toh churwa denge, don’t worry.” When Pandit ji said that the girl would be from the northern part of the country, Salman looked towards Kangana and said, “Arrey aap kahan se hai?” And as we know that she hails from Himachal Pradesh.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3, which is set to hit the screens during the Diwali weekend at the box office. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the espionage thriller also features Emraan Hashmi, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey and Revathy in prominent roles. It is produced by YRF and is expected to be one of the biggest films of the year. On the other hand, the National Award-winning actress has biggies like Emergency, Chandramukhi 2 and Tejas under her belt. Talking about Emergency, it is directed by Kangana Ranaut and also features Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhary and others in prominent roles.