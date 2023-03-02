Bollywood’s evergreen actress Rekha ruled the industry in the 80s and 90s, enthralling millions with her acting and classy beauty. While we all know about the actress being all graceful and soft-spoken when it comes to interacting with her fans and friends, there was also one instance when Rekha reportedly got jealous of her co-actress and ended up fuming over the director. Yes, this is true. It was during the shooting of the 1976 film, Nagin when Rekha seemingly had certain differences with the lead actress Reena Roy and this was witnessed during the shooting of a song.

In a report published by News18, while makers were having a hard time bringing both actresses together, a song was also halted due to an issue over costumes. The duo was shooting for the song ‘Tere Ishq Ka Mujh Pe Hua Yeh Asar Hai‘ when Rekha got upset over the cost of her costume as it was reportedly less expensive than the one given to her co-actress.

How Rekha halted the shooting of a song over a costume?

Rekha who seemingly wasn’t keen on playing the second lead opposite Reena Roy got very angry after she got to know about the cost difference between her outfit and Reena Roy’s. She also refused to shoot the song unless it was replaced.

While director Rajkumar Kohli immediately asked the producer to change the outfit, the entire crew also requested the actress to continue with the shooting. It finally made the makers change her outfit, leading to the resumption of the shooting. Even actor Sunil Dutt was surprised by Rekha’s behaviour.

Speaking about the song – ‘Tere Ishq Ka Mujh Pe Hua Yeh Asar Hai‘ which was filmed on actors Sunil Dutt, Reena Roy, and Rekha, it was sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi. The film Nagin also went on to become a big hit at the box office.

