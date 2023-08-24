Having starred in many films together in the 80s, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and Mandakini were rumoured to be in a relationship that caught the eye of underworld don Dawoob Ibrahim. He didn’t like the actress’ closeness with the star due to his own infatuation with the starlet that scorched the celluloid with her smoldering aura. This was followed by Ibrahim’s close associates threatening the ‘Disco Dancer‘ star and numerous calls and hounding incidents.

Sanjay Dutt intervenes

Dutt’s closeness to the underworld gangsters back then was known to many, and that’s when Chakraborty confided in him and asked for aid. Dutt helped, reportedly had a word, but it’s said he also suggested Mithun Chakraborty to distance himself from Mandakini to avoid further turmoil and controversies. The duo stopped doing films together after a point.

Shakti Kapoor on Mithun Chakraborty

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, who is known for his villainous and comic roles, opened up about his ragging at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) done by his senior, actor Mithun Chakraborty, which made him feel disrespected.

The Raja Babu star revealed how he was ‘feeling like a star’ by the time he reached Pune to join FTII and recalled how asking Mithun if he would have a beer in a certain attitude. In DD Urdu’s YouTube channel for their show Guftgoo, Shakti revealed how he met a person while travelling from Delhi to Mumbai, who was also going to FTII and they become good friends. Since there were still three days left for the course to start, he accompanied his new friend’s sister’s wedding and realised she was marrying actor Vinod Khanna’s brother Pramod Khanna.