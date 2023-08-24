When Mithun Chakraborty received death threats from Dawood Ibrahim because of Mandakini and Sanjay Dutt intervened
Having starred in many films together in the 80s, Chakraborty and Mandakini were rumoured to be in a relationship that caught the eye of Dawoob Ibrahim
Having starred in many films together in the 80s, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and Mandakini were rumoured to be in a relationship that caught the eye of underworld don Dawoob Ibrahim. He didn’t like the actress’ closeness with the star due to his own infatuation with the starlet that scorched the celluloid with her smoldering aura. This was followed by Ibrahim’s close associates threatening the ‘Disco Dancer‘ star and numerous calls and hounding incidents.
Sanjay Dutt intervenes
Dutt’s closeness to the underworld gangsters back then was known to many, and that’s when Chakraborty confided in him and asked for aid. Dutt helped, reportedly had a word, but it’s said he also suggested Mithun Chakraborty to distance himself from Mandakini to avoid further turmoil and controversies. The duo stopped doing films together after a point.
