Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, who is known for his villainous and comic roles, opened up about his ragging at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) done by his senior, actor Mithun Chakraborty, which made him feel disrespected.

The Raja Babu star revealed how he was ‘feeling like a star’ by the time he reached Pune to join FTII and recalled how asking Mithun if he would have a beer in a certain attitude. In DD Urdu’s YouTube channel for their show Guftgoo, Shakti revealed how he met a person while travelling from Delhi to Mumbai, who was also going to FTII and they become good friends. Since there were still three days left for the course to start, he accompanied his new friend’s sister’s wedding and realised she was marrying actor Vinod Khanna’s brother Pramod Khanna.

At the wedding, he also met Rakesh Roshan. In fact, one night before the start of the course Rakesh and Pramod decided to drop Shakti and their friend to the institute.

“By the time we reached Pune, I had a beer in my hand and felt like a star. We reached the hostel, Rakesh Roshan was there to see me off. I saw that there was a guy standing at the gate, he was wearing a dhoti and had a rippling muscular body. His dhoti had so many holes you could not even count. He was dusky. He saw Rakesh Roshan and touched his feet. I had a beer in my hand and I asked him, ‘You wanna have some beer?’ He refused and said it is anyway not allowed in the institute and then introduced himself – he was Mithun Chakraborty... Cut to, they (Rakesh and other) left and a hand held me by my leg. He dragged me to a room, threw me on the floor and questioned ‘You asked a senior – you wanna have some beer?’ (How dare you)?” said Kapoor.

The actor added Vijayendra Ghatge joined Chakraborty and soon the room was completely dark, except for a spotlight on Shakti Kapoor. “These are all my seniors, and there I am sitting on the floor. Mithun then told his friends about me and then they joked about my hair – tere zulf jo hai, raat ka andhera, tu jo sir mudwae savera ho jae. Unhone kainchi nikali aur savera kar diya (They made fun of my hair and then cut it off with scissors). I felt bad, and I regretted doing what I did. I realised I was wrong.”