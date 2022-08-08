Sushil Kumar, the winner of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 5, wrote a heartbreaking note on his Facebook account in 2020 about going bankrupt and catching up with the worst phase of his life post owning the jackpot prize.

Amitabh Bachchan began hosting the iconic show Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000 and ever since then, the legend has been tirelessly hosting one season after another. But little have the viewers known about the life of the contestants after they win a big amount of money, especially a jackpot. One such contestant, who won the 5 crore prize by the name of Sushil Kumar, narrated his life (read ordeal) post the show.

In a heartbreaking note on Facebook, he gave out all details about his life, going bankrupt and many more unfortunate details. He wrote- “2015-2016 was the most challenging time of my life. I didn't know what to do. I was a local celebrity and would attend programmes for 10 or sometimes even 15 days a month somewhere or the other in Bihar. I was drifting away from studies. And because I was a local celebrity, I took the media very seriously in those days. Sometimes journalists would interview and write about me. Without any experience of how I should speak with them, I would tell them about the business so that I don't come across as jobless. However, those businesses would collapse after a few days.”

From becoming a philanthropist to being cheated on, his narration continued. Adding, he wrote, “After KBC, I became a philanthropist, who was addicted to 'secret donations' and would attend about 50 thousand events in a month. Due to this, a lot of times, people cheated on me, which I got to know only later after the donations were made. Due to this, my relationship with my wife was slowly worsening. She would often said that I don't know how to differentiate between the right and wrong people and that I wasn't concerned about the future. We would often fight over this.”

The post is dated way back in September 2020 and resurfaces every now and then. Coming back to Amitabh Bachchan, on the work front, he’s gearing up for films like Unnchai, Brahmastra, Goodbye, and The Intern remake.

