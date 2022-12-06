Bollywood actress and controversial queen Kangana Ranaut has been a constant supporter of BJP. In fact, in October, she hinted at joining politics and opened up about contesting elections from the Mandi constituency (if she gets a ticket from BJP), which just happened recently.

“Whatever will be the situation… If the government wants my participation, then I will be very much open to all kinds of participation… It will be my honour if the people of Himachal Pradesh or the party wants me to contest; I will have no problem. So, definitely, it will be my good luck,” said Kangana Ranaut during the AajTak conclave.

She added, “I want others also to come forward who are hard working. They are people who really hard, I want them to come forward too.”

Speaking at the same event, BJP national president JP Nadda replied to Kangana’s statement and said, “Kangana Ranaut is welcome to join the party. There is ample space for anyone who wants to work with the party. But as far as contesting the polls are concerned, it is not my decision alone. There is a consultation process right from the grassroots level to the election committee to the parliamentary board.”

Many celebs like Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar, Shatrughan Sinha, Prakash Raj, Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Manjrekar and others have been part of Indian politics.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut recently started the shooting of Chandramukhi 2, which also features Raghava Lawrence in a lead role.

The actor also has Tejas and Emergency (based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi) in the pipeline.

