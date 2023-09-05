When Justin Bieber revealed he walked 'on eggshells' around wife Hailey early in their relationship

Every relationship has its own set of issues and singer Justin Bieber‘s – who married model Hailey Rhode Baldwin in 2018 – is no different. Media reports continue to link the ‘Baby’ singer to his ex and pop star, Selena Gomez, who broke it off after a long-term serious relationship. Even five years after the duo’s break-up, their bond remains under the glare of the public.

One of the most revered couples, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, dated on and off for 8 years, between 2010 and 2018. Looking at the investment the two made in each other, both emotionally and romantically, their break-up reports were disheartening for themselves and fans alike. Not just this, Justin and Hailey Bieber’s quick romance, engagement and marriage in 2018 also raised eyebrows. The 29-year-old singer opened up his heart about his early marriage to Hailey in a previous interview.

On having tough starting years

During a conversation with GQ back in 2021, Justin Bieber shed light on the hard-earned navigation in the early days of their marriage, with special emphasis on the first year, which he termed tough. He further added, “There was a lot going back to the trauma stuff. There was a lack of trust. There were all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person you’re with because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.”

As they navigated their relationship and marriage, Justin Bieber admitted to walking through the first year of their wedding “on eggshells”.

On creating a beautiful foundation

While acknowledging a few challenging early years, Justin Bieber said in the same interview that at some point in his life, he started to actually believe in things. Now, the two have created a beautiful foundation for marriage. “We’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to,” he said.

Hailey trolled for her relationship

Hailey Bieber, on her part, has been targeted with hatred and assumptions over the years. The 26-year-old was pushed into the limelight after marrying Justin Bieber in 2018, months after his breakup with Selena Gomez. Hailey has been very vocal about the struggles she has faced throughout the phase. The model previously discussed how her life with her husband is not a fairytale romance.

In a conversation with Vogue in 2019, Hailey revealed, “The thing is, marriage is very complicated. That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really hard. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always hard. It’s a choice.”

Justin and Hailey’s relationship

Justin Bieber started dating Hailey Baldwin soon after his break-up with Selena Gomez in 2018. At that time, the Canadian artist acknowledged not having “a significant other or someone to love.” However, he added, “But now I have that.” The couple is set to complete their five years of marriage later this month.

On the other hand, Gomez is not dating anyone and has come up with the recently released song titled ‘Single Soon’.