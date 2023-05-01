Arguably one of the most celebrated dance numbers of Indian Cinema, Hrithik Roshan’s Dhoom Again from Dhoom 2 has set a benchmark standard for dance in the film industry. However not many know the hectic schedule that went behind shooting the song. Untangling the secrets of the song shoot, Hrithik Roshan shared his experience of Dhoom Machale.

Recalling the process of finalising the steps, Hrithik Roshan says, “The song Dhoom Again from Dhoom 2 is a product of the alignment of all things that fit perfectly, right from the song, till the steps and choreography. I remember Adi (Aditya Chopra) spent a lot of time with everyone to curate those steps, from all the options, it’s a talent and the credit should go to Aditya Chopra for sitting down and selecting the best options, after that I was called in, showed those options and tested those steps on my body. Then the step that felt best to me, we went ahead with that. The song, the steps and everything around it is almost perfect. Not trying to compliment myself with this but there’s a feeling that whatever we put into this song, it all worked out very well. I’m very proud of that song, it involved a lot of hard work.”

Offering an interesting anecdote from the shoot of the song, Hrithik Roshan revealed the strenuous shooting schedule of the song and how he celebrated after that, “We shot Dhoom Again non stop, from morning 9 am to the next morning when we packed around 10-11 am. Because if I remember right Ash (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) had to take a flight and we had a limited amount of time. I started dancing at 9 am and packed up the next morning, so we shot all day, all night and the next morning. As I had to look ripped in the song, I was cutting down on water, no food hence as soon as we finished the song shoot, I ordered buckets of chocolates, I literally asked for it to be carried in a bucket. They got me two buckets of just junk food and chocolates. I’m not saying it’s a good thing to do, but after a hard day of work like that, anything is acceptable.”

Claiming its place amongst the best dance songs ever in India, Dhoom Again is the epitome of Hrithik Roshan’s dancing skills.

