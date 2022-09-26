The evergreen, ever-lasting enigma of Dev Anand continues to live on. He may not be any longer with us but his style and charm always continue to inspire and intrigue cinema lovers across the globe. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri penned a note on the veteran, how he got a call from his office and an encounter that he never forgot.

On his Twitter account, he wrote, “Sorry, I made you wait” said Dev Anand, after making me wait for 5 mnts. “It’s ok” I said.“No, it’s not. Never say OK when it’s not. You know Time is half of a film’s budget. Money is only second half” said Devsaab. My tribute to Devsaab on his b’day.”

“Sorry, I made you wait” said Dev Anand, after making me wait for 5 mnts.

“It’s ok” I said.

The first two paragraphs of this immensely aching and heartwarming tribute are a must-read. The filmmaker recounted, “It was a busy, rainy day. I was driving to a Bandra studio. The editor had not showed up. All assistants were running late due to torrential rains. At 3 pm, it was dark. Clouds were thundering on a loop and my phone was ringing non-stop as the clients had booked all the slots on TV and any further delay would mean huge loss to them. I sat down holding my head.”

The note added, “At 3.15, my phone rang. It was an unknown number. A Production Exec. spoke on the other side. He was calling from Navketan and inquired if I would be interested in doing a project for them. “Navketan? Which Navketan?”, I asked, a bit curtly. “Sir, there is only one Navketan in Bollywood, Devsaab wala Navketan.” He answered, coolly.

Anand was best known for films like Guide, Jewel Thief, CID, Hum Dono, Hare Rama Hare Krishna. His last film was Chargesheet in 2011.

