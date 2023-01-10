Hrithik Roshan was just 9 when he did his maternal grandfather J Om Prakash’s film Bhagwan Dada. Hrithik was not supposed to do the film. But the child actor who had a pivotal role with Rajnikanth fell ill. J Om Prakash insisted on Hrithik. His father Rakesh Roshan was against the idea.

Back then, Rakesh insisted that Hrithik couldn’t act. He wanted Hrithik to focus on his studies. If it wasn’t for his father-in-law J Om Prakash, Rakesh would have never known his son could act.

At the age of 9 Hrithik’s first shot in Bhagwan Dada was with Sridevi. When Hrithik gave his first shot he was perfect. The way he did his death scene in Bhagwan Dada left everyone stumped. How could a 9-year-old boy who doesn’t even know about death, play dead so convincingly

Hrithik had already decided he would be an actor. But his father wanted him to finish his studies first. As per the father-son deal, Hrithik went to Rakesh after his studies and said he wanted to assist me. Rakesh took his son on as an assistant for five of his films. Rakesh told Hrithik he wouldn’t launch his son until he was 24. Hrithik joined acting classes and would come home and act out dramatic scenes, like Raj Kapoor’s scene with Lalita Pawar in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anari. That’s when the idea for Kaho Na…Pyar Hai came to Rakesh Roshan. He cast his son in a double role in his debut film.

Rakesh told me. “I knew he could carry it off. I didn’t take Hrithik in Kaho Na…Pyar

Hai because he was my son. I took him because he was a potential star. To this day I work with him because I know what he’s worth and not because he is my son.” He can work with outside directors. But I’d never work with any other actor unless I am making an out-and-out heroine-oriented film like Khoon Bhari Maang. I knew God wanted me to be a director. Now I feel Hrithik who is such a successful actor, far more than I ever could be, has a filmmaker lurking within him. He will hundred per cent direct a film someday. Mark my words, he’ll be a very fine director. I am sure of that. He may not be a good producer, but he’ll be a terrific director.”

Rakesh Roshan looks forward to launching Hrithik’s sons as heroes. Provided they want to be in films.

Hrithik turned down Dil Chahta Hai. Farhan Akhtar told me he wanted Hrithik for the role that Saif Ali Khan played. But Hrithik wanted to play Aamir’s role. So, in spite of being very close to Farhan and Zoya he said no to a film that went on to break the glass ceiling. Hrithik was eventually directed by Farhan in the war saga Lakshya.

Before Ashutosh Gowariker took his epic project Swades to Shah Rukh Khan he offered it to Hrithik who said he just couldn’t relate to the script. No clue what he meant. But yes, this is considered SRK’s finest by many. Ashutosh and Hrithik finally worked together in Jodhaa Akbar and the disastrous Mohenjo Daro.

Many think Hrithik’s performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish to be his finest. The director-actor has been desirous of teaming up together ever since. Sanjay Bhansali did offer Bajirao Mastani to Hrithik. Why did the actor say no? Well, apparently he felt the role was similar to Jodhaa Akbar, though it was not.

Apart from Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa-Akbar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish which outstanding films—and I mean the kind that he can show to his grandchildren—has Hrithik been part of? Hrithik needs to stop treating every shot as a matter of life and death. Sometimes an actor just needs to let go, to just chill and not put 100 per cent of himself in every frame. He intensifies their screen presence beyond the prescribed limits.

Hrithik needs to do more fun films, the kind his Nanaji J Om Prakash used to make. In fact, Hrithik had more fun doing child roles in his Nanaji’s films Bhagwan Dada, Aap Ke Deewane, Aas Paas, Aasha than he has had with his adult roles.

