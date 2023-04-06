Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently faced the wrath of the internet after she unintentionally refused to acknowledge a wheelchair-bound fan in the city. The actress who is based in Los Angeles with her family recently arrived in India to support her Punjab Kings in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. However, no matter how hard celebrities try to avoid the media, the eagle-eyed paps still manage to know about their whereabouts and happen to reach even the weirdest place. This too happened with Zinta who went out for a quick salon session before taking a flight but was surrounded by the media personnel.

While she tried avoiding interacting with the paps or her fans in a hurry, it was a specially-abled man, seemingly a fan who was seen approaching the actress, only to be avoided straightaway. As Preity quickly made her way into her car to get moving, the man was seen chasing her car on the road. Neither the actress acknowledged the man nor her car pulled over, which has now left the internet fuming over her ‘insensitive’ behaviour.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

In reaction to the video, while many called out the actress on the grounds of insensitivity and ignorance, some also spoke in her support stating that the man was ‘stubborn’ and ‘careless’.

A user wrote, “So what is shocking is that she doesn’t have to give him money”, while another wrote, “This is shameful. She could have helped the poor man”.

“This is not right.. he must not do such a thing… it could hurt him,” a third user commented while a fourth one wrote, “This is really heartbreaking! And also I don’t understand why people are laughing at him? Very inhuman stunt.”

For the unversed, Preity Zinta who ruled Bollywood in the 2000s is known for working in films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer Zaara, Koi…Mil Gaya, Dil Chahta Hai, and Salaam Namaste, among others. While she has been missing from the big screen for quite some time now, the actress is active on social media and shares glimpses of her life with family and kids.

