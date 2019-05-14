You are here:

What/If trailer: Renée Zellweger lures broke newlyweds with 'an offer they can't refuse' in Netflix's neo-noir thriller

The first official trailer of Renée Zellweger-fronted What/If has been unveiled, which sees a cash-strapped couple turning to unacceptable deeds after a woman offers them a deal they "cannot refuse". The 10-episode Netflix show comes from Revenge and Swingtown creator Mike Kelley, and producer Robert Zemeckis.

Zellweger plays Ann Montgomery, "a mysterious female benefactor" who offers a "lucrative but morally dubious" deal to an idealistic scientist desperate in order to secure funding for her med tech startup, along with her husband. Although she strikes the deal, things become increasingly dangerous after a supposed murder.

Netflix had said that each season will tackle a different morality tale "inspired by culturally consequential source material." Besides Zellweger and Levy, Samantha Ware, Keith Powers, Daniella Pineda, and Louis Herthum are also part of the What/If star cast.

Kelley serves as the writer and executive producer of the show, along with Zemeckis, Melissa Loy, Alex Gartner, Charles Roven, and Jack Rapke. Jackie Levine of Zemeckis’ Compari Entertainment banner serves as the co-executive producer.

What/If premieres on Netflix on 24 May.

Nothing worthwhile is ever achieved without sacrifice. What/If, streaming May 24, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/OhVVjiTkdg — What / If (@what_if) May 13, 2019

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 14, 2019 11:21:45 IST

