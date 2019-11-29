What Women Want season 2 trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show promises candid, quirky conversations

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who donned the Radio Jockey hat with much ease and flair in the first season of the popular radio chat show What Women Want on 104.8 Ishq FM, is back on the mic with yet another season.

Giving a sneak peek into what is in store this time, Ishq FM treats its audience by releasing the trailer of the upcoming season.

From sharing some tongue-in-cheek fun to starting imperative conversations on societal reservations, the trailer gives us a glance into the candid yet bold chats between the Bollywood diva and some of the iconic names in the industry. Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Rhea Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Kartik Aaryan, Kajol and many more can be seen sharing the couch with the megastar in the trailer.

Check out the trailer of the second season of What Women Want

Check out the guests on What Women Want's new season

The first season saw a host of celebrities, like Amrita and Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Rega Jha and the like come on the show to talk about important issues that plague society even today, and those that directly affect women.

The second season of What Women Want is scheduled to be launched soon on Ishq FM's YouTube page.

Updated Date: Nov 29, 2019 15:50:18 IST