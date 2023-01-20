After much speculation, the cat is finally out of the bag and inside sources confirm that Ekta Kapoor will be entering the Bigg Boss 16 house this weekend. The power producer is rarely seen in the public eye, which leaves us asking what could possibly be the agenda on the country’s most watched reality show.

Rumor has it that something big is on the cards and that the Czarina will be making an announcement on the show. Sources also add that Ekta Kapoor will be accompanied with a special guest who is connected to the development, piquing our curiosity even further.

Considering the voyeuristic and drama-filled nature of the show, the country’s obsession with it and Ekta being a producer who best understands the pulse of the market, we can definitely expect some fireworks to happen on the Bigg Boss 16 episode this weekend!

Stay Tuned to know more!

Coming to her film front, Ekta’s maiden tryst with thriller was in 2003’s Kucch To Hai, where Tusshar Kapoor and his bunch of friends were stranded in a hotel with the psychotic Professor Bakshi (the evergreen Rishi Kapoor) looming large on their shadows and souls. Kapoor gave a chilling performance in a film that’s still remembered today for its music.

Then came Krishna Cottage in 2004, absolutely chilling with one of the best interval points in many, many years. She also mixed horror with erotica in the 2014 success Ragini MMS 2, headlined by Sunny Leone. And in 2019, she bankrolled the psychological thriller-cum comedy, Judgementall Hai Kya, another critical and commercial success, with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao.

Also, from ruling the television industry with shows like Naagin, Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kundali Bhagya, Jodha Akbar, and Pavitra Rishta to introducing a different side to the cinema with films like Dream Girl, Laila Majnu, Kya Kool Hain Hum, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Ektaa R Kapoor has catered her content to an audience of a different generation and different taste.

