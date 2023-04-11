Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt recently revealed that he has created a false image of himself as being self-absorbed, aloof and inaccessible but in reality, he believes that he struggles with undiagnosed prosopagnosia, which is also known as face blindness. The actor recently told GQ.

This problem occurs mainly during social gatherings or parties. “Nobody believes me!” Brad said. “I wanna meet another.” The Bullet Train actor said that he has experienced the symptoms for years. In 2013, Brad revealed to Esquire that these symptoms discouraged him to leave house.

“So many people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them,” the actor said at the time. He added, “So I swear to God, I took one year where I just said, this year, I’m just going to cop to it and say to people, ‘Okay, where did we meet?’ But it just got worse. People were more offended.”

While the actor hasn’t been evaluated yet, he revealed that it usually requires a series of face recognition tests conducted by neurologists.

What is prosopagnosia?

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), it is a condition characterized by abnormalities or impairment in the right fusiform gyrus (a fold in the brain that contributes to facial perception and memory).

Causes and types of prosopagnosia

There are two types of prosopagnosia, with each of its own causes. The first one is developed prosopagnosia, where some people are born with this condition without any brain injury or damage. This type often runs in family and is generally believed to be part of genetic mutation or deletion.

The other one is called acquired prosopagnosia, which is caused due to traumatic brain injury or neurodegenerative diseases.

Treatments

While there is no universal treatment for prosopagnosia, there are therapies, which are used to learn strategies to enact in social situations, where facial recognition is needed.

