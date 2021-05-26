Phoebe jamming on 'Smelly Cats' with BTS and Lady Gaga, Joey dish out a How you doin' to Malala Yousafzai, Chandler do his dance, and Ross and Rachel rocking on 'Baby Got Back' — the possibilities are endless.

When I first saw someone share the teaser of Friends: The Reunion on their Instagram Story, I took little notice. I rubbished it thinking it to be one of those countless hoaxes that do the rounds every now and then. But when Jennifer Aniston shared it too, I sat up. I quickly looked up the Instagram accounts of the rest of the cast. They had shared it too. It was happening for real.

The reunion was no longer a stifled wish. It was now a wish that was going to be fulfilled soon. Very soon.

Ever since the final episode aired 17 years ago, we have not seen the six of them together even once. In fact, the lead cast has not seen much of each other together in real life either. David Schwimmer, in an interview with People, revealed that though they have met in ones and twos over the years, it (the reunion) was the second time after the show’s finale that all of them were seeing each other.

Even though Gen-Z may not quite understand the hullabaloo around the reunion episode of a show that ended a long time ago, the excitement is through the roof. It is a fine testament to the enduring legacy of the show, another proof (not that it needs any) that the actors may have aged but the show certainly has not.

HBO Max released the trailer a week before the episode, giving a sneak peek into what to expect, and putting an end to the whirlwind of speculations. The couch will be there, so will be the fountain. The cast will enact a new version of the quiz that led to Monica and Rachel losing their dear apartment to Chandler and Joey. There will also be a table read of the iconic scenes (it was a delight to see a glimpse of Lisa Kudrow re-enact “My eyes! My eyes!” with all of Phoebe’s characteristic gusto). The cast will also share a lot of behind the-scene trivia.

Long and eagerly anticipated, now that it is finally airing, HBO Max has ensured that the Friends reunion is an absolute treat for the fans. Though the trailer and the large ensemble of guest appearances have piqued enthusiasm, there is always room for more. Here is what I, who has been waiting for Friends to get back together all my adult life, hope I get to see on 27 May:



Kudrow sing 'Smelly Cat'

In the trailer, there is a shot of Kudrow with the guitar. I hope she sings 'Smelly Cat,' and that Lady Gaga, BTS Justin Bieber, and the rest of the cast joins her to create a memorable 2021 rendition. It would also be great if Kudrow could reveal why Phoebe stops singing in the later seasons.

Aniston and Matt Le Blanc discuss Rachel and Joey's romance

I know it is an unpopular opinion, but I always wanted to see Rachel and Joey together. In the later seasons, they do get mushy, but only to fizzle out. The treatment of their romance is one of my few dissatisfactions from the show. I wish their track was given more time and dignity, and was developed with greater care. Friends is an entire universe unto itself with everything well documented and discussed exhaustively. But there has been little talk around this ill-fated romance. It would be great to see Aniston and Matt LeBlanc share what they think about it.

Chandler do his iconic dance moves

Though old, Matthew Perry is as funny as ever. We would love to see him in his element — do the dance that Chandler thought repelled women but only made him more endearing.

The number of people Friends dated

When I started watching, I kept a tab on the people the cast dated on the show until I no longer could. It would be fun to see if the actors can count and name the people each of them went out with throughout the show (only serious ones, of course) — and how many times two characters fell for the same person.

Ross and Rachel rap to 'Baby Got Back'

They hve got to. They totally must, with the moves and all. Because we have been waiting to see it, and we cannot lie.

Kudrow recount Phoebe’s odd jobs and fake names

Though no one knows why Phoebe does what she does, it would be interesting to see how well Kudrow remembers her quirks. She does several odd jobs through the show and uses fake names more times than you can count. It would be fun to see if Kudrow can after all these years.

Feature actors from the supporting cast

From the trailer, we know Janice is making an appearance. It was surreal to see her older. I would also love to see how Gunther, Emily, and Ben have aged, and finally see what the Ugly Naked Guy looks like (hoping they hired someone to play the part).

Answer to crucial questions

I hope the six of them answer some of these questions, and finally put to rest the many conjectures and conspiracy theories. Which is their favourite episode? If they could change one thing (anything) about the show, what would it be? Who was their favourite character, and why? What do they have in common with their character? What was the one thing that they found the most annoying about Ross? Why did it take them so long to get back together? Would they want to resume the show and do a Season 11?

I can go on and on about my expectations from the reunion episode. Reese Witherspoon — who will also make a cameo — talks about her experience of being on the show and tell things we do not know yet, Joey say “How you doin'” to Malala Yousafzai, the screening of never-seen-before BTS footage of the show, the entire cast sing the title track… the list is endless. We are not sure about the duration of the episode yet, but I hope it is long and fulfilling enough to match up to 17 years of wait.

Friends: The Reunion will premiere in India on ZEE5, simultaneously with the US and rest of the world on Thursday at 12:32 pm.