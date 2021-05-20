The FRIENDS special episode has been directed by Ben Winston and it will premiere on HBO Max on 27 May

The makers of Friends: The Reunion have finally released the much-awaited first trailer on Wednesday, 19 May and fans could not be any more excited. The highly-anticipated episode will bring together the superhit 90’s sitcom stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Lisa Kudrow.

The special episode has been directed by Ben Winston and it will premiere on HBO Max on 27 May. It has been filmed at Stage 24 where the series was originally shot in Burbank.

Talking about the trailer, it is filled with many emotional scenes where the cast talks about the good old days and the memories attached to them. They revisit the sets and even test each other's knowledge about the show. The actors have grown old with time but the memories are still fresh as they share some priceless moments.

Further in the video, popular host James Corden will also be seen interviewing the members in front of a live audience. Meanwhile, other popular characters from the show will also come to visit, such as Janice, Maggie Wheeler, and Dr Richard Burke.

Friends was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s. It was also among the most-watched shows worldwide.

Earlier in the week, HBO Max had announced a string of celebrity guests who will be seen on the show including Christina Pickles, James Michael Tyler, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, South Korean band BTS, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, and Mindy Kaling.