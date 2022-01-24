For Morrison, wearing the helmet and the armor helped to bring out the character of Boba Fett.

Jon Favreau’s newest venture into the Star Wars universe finds the legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett and his mercenary friend, Fennec Shand, navigating the galaxy’s underbelly when they return to Tatooine to stake their claim

After decades of being a part of the Star Wars’ history, the legendary bounty hunter with a wicked cool helmet - Boba Fett has finally taken the centre stage in his spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett. While known for terrifying all those who cross his path, Boba Fett is a highly-loved character within the realms of Star Wars fans. Having appeared briefly in the original trilogy, the prequels, and The Mandalorian, he quickly won hearts and adoration worldwide for his no-nonsense attitude and swagger. As the episodes of The Book of Boba Fett stream on Disney+ Hotstar, actor Temuera Morisson talks about Boba’s iconic armor and how it made him feel powerful.

For Morrison, wearing the helmet and the armor helped to bring out the character of Boba Fett. “Wearing that armor gave me a sense of power, and as soon as I put it on, I could feel it,” the actor says.

He added, “I felt more powerful and stronger and the character was coming through as well. And it’s interesting to note that even when I’ve got the helmet on and Robert’s (Executive Producer) watching a lot of the cuts and the edits, he still saw the character coming through the helmet as well.”

