The Book of Boba Fett, new Star Wars spinoff, to release on Disney+ in December 2021
With the announcement of The Book of Boba Fett, Disney has fulfilled the long-standing demand of Star Wars fans for solo project centering on the fan-favourite bounty hunter.
The season finale of Disney Plus' The Mandalorian has revealed that a new Star Wars spinoff, titled The Book of Boba Fett will be launched in December 2021.
With the new show announcement, Disney has fulfilled the long-standing demand of Star Wars fans for solo project centering on the fan-favourite bounty hunter.
In a post-credits sequence for 'The Rescue' episode of season two, Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett return to the palace of Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine and shoot up the new inhabitants.
Afterwards, Fett sits on Jabba’s throne with fellow bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) by his side. The title card then appears, reading: The Book of Boba Fett, coming December 2021.
Boba Fett is a famed bounty hunter who first appeared on the big screen in 1980’s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and later in Return of the Jedi.
Jeremy Bulloch, who died on Friday after years of living with Parkinson’s disease, had essayed the role in the original films directed by George Lucas.
The series joins other Mandalorian spinoffs such as Ahsoka, which will see Rosario Dawson return as Ahsoka Tano, and Rangers of the New Republic.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Godmothered movie review: Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher's Disney film brings much needed pre-Christmas positivity
Godmothered is not the most innovative of fairy tale films, but it's funny, sweet, and rarely has a boring moment to spare.
Margot Robbie's production banner inks first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios
Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment will create original television projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video
Barbara Windsor, British star best known for Carry On films, EastEnders, dies at 83
Barbara Windsor, who was diagnosed as suffering from Alzheimer’s disease in 2014, passed away at a London care home, her husband confirmed.