WCC's Rima Kallingal says AMMA used Mohanlal as their trump card, dubs Dulquer Salmaan as 'diplomatic'

Rima Kallingal, one of the founding members of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) said the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) had used Mohanlal as a "trump card", referring to the committee as “male mafia”. She also dubbed Dulquer Salmaan as "diplomatic".

As per a Manorama Online report, Kallingal said AMMA was taking refuge behind superstars Mohanlal and Manmootty. She said the questions raised by WCC were evaded, and had the superstars taken a firm stand on the issue, the situation would have been different. Kallingal, pointing out that the sole motive of the formation of WCC was to stand with the victim, dismissed the accusation laid by AMMA members that WCC was trying to tarnish the image of its president.

Commenting on Salmaan's recent reaction to the ongoing Dileep row when he said that he didn’t have to comment on the issue as he was not a member of AMMA’s executive committee, Rima said, "We cannot quit saying that when we support one, we’ll have to oppose someone else. Maybe Dulquer can wash off his hands and be diplomatic, but we can’t."

She also said that she had had no inclination of joining AMMA back. Recently, Mohanlal had stated that the actresses would have to apply again to join AMMA again. Rima Kallingal , Remya Nambeesan and Geethu Mohandas had quit the association after Dileep was reinstated post his release from jail in the sexual assault case of an actress.

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2018 12:44 PM