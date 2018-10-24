Dileep releases copy of AMMA resignation letter, insists he wasn't expelled but stepped down on his own

Just five days after Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) president Mohanlal announced that actor Dileep's resignation had been accepted by the body, a copy of Dileep's letter hinted that he was not asked to resign but did it of his own accord.

In a press meet held on 19 October, Mohanlal claimed that Dileep, who is currently out on bail in a case involving the abduction and molestation of a Malayalam actress, had been asked to resign, a proposal he "readily" accepted. However, according to his letter, parts of which have been translated in a report by The New Minute, he submitted the letter of his resignation to end the ongoing clash between AMMA and people who seek its dissolution. “If a resignation is accepted, it is only a resignation and not my expulsion," a report by The News Minute quotes him as saying.

The letter stated that AMMA supports several economically weak actors and it needed to take a strong stand because a lot of members depend on it. He also mentioned that several people within the committee were against him and using the case to their advantage. Therefore, to keep AMMA from disintegrating, he submitted his resignation. Although Dileep maintained that he had not been expelled by AMMA because the power to expel a member lies with the General Body, he was giving up his membership after having a long conversation with Mohanlal.

