The recent few years have been quite tough for Rhea Chakraborty, who was in the headlines constantly, but all for the wrong reasons. However, fortunately things are all reviving for the actress. Time and again, Rhea chose social media as a medium to outspread strong messages and positive vibes. Moreover, the actress constantly uses the hashtag “Rhenew,” which is a wordplay of renew and Rhea, to describe her new life. Continuing the trajectory, the Chehre actress on Wednesday shared her words of wisdom while dropping stunning pictures of herself on her official Instagram account.

While sharing gorgeous pictures of herself, Rhea wrote in the caption, “The only way to heal is to feel ….” and ended it with her usual hashtag 'rhenew'. In the pictures, Rhea can be seen immersed in deep thought and holding her coffee mug. Clad in a black tank top and a pair of ripped denim jeans, the actress looked chic as always. Opting for a subtle makeup look, Rhea went for open messy hair. The actress chose to minimally accessorise her look. Apart from her legions of fans, the comments section was swamped with countless compliments by her celebrity friends.

Fitness entrepreneur and Tiger Shroff’s younger sister Krishna Shroff, and Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan took to the comments section and dropped a red heart eye and heart emoticons. Earlier, on the occasion of Independence Day, Rhea posted a beautiful video of herself wishing her fans and followers. The actress also participated in the government’s Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. While posting the video, she wrote in the caption, “Happy 75 years of independence to my fellow Indians and country! Full of pride and warmth for our motherland,” and ended it with a red heart emoticon and hashtag, “Azaadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav”.



On the work front, the actress was recently seen in Rumy Jaffery’s thriller drama Chehre, wherein Rhea essayed the role of a maid, Anna. Apart from Rhea, the movie also featured Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D’Souza, Raghuvir Yadav, and Annu Kapoor in prominent roles.

