Watchmen first look: HBO teases a mysterious new masked character from Damon Lindelof's series

A mysterious motion image of the upcoming adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' graphic novel Watchmen was teased on Instagram via HBO series' handle on 15 October. The image was accompanied by a cryptic caption, "Who Watches The Watchmen?"



View this post on Instagram Who Watches The Watchmen? #WatchmenHBO A post shared by Watchmen (@watchmen) on Oct 15, 2018 at 10:10am PDT

The man in the image is seen in the uniform of a police, but his cap carefully conceals his face. Furthermore, he is seen covering the rest of his face in a yellow scarf wrapped around his mouth bandit-style.

DC's magnum opus Watchmen was adapted into a feature film by Warner Bros and director Zack Snyder. The new series, despite the same title, will neither be a remake of the film nor will it be an adaptation of the Moore and Gibbons original comic book, reports Deadline. As per writer Damon Lindelof, the series is situated in Moore and Gibbon's world but moves in an entirely new direction.

With Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, and Dylan Schombing as part of the cast, Watchmen will be launching next year. The HBO series, being bankrolled by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television, is currently being filmed. Apart from conceptualising the show, Lindelof will also serve as executive producer along with pilot director Nicole Kassell, Tom Spezialy, Stephen Williams and Joseph Iberti.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails fame will be creating the original music for the series. However, other details surrounding the project have been kept under wraps.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 17:37 PM