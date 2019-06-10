You are here:

Watchmen: First look of Tim Blake Nelson's Looking Glass unveiled in new promos for upcoming HBO series

HBO's upcoming series, Watchmen, based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' iconic graphic novel, has dropped three new promos. The series is scheduled to debut in Fall 2019.

The promos shows a man with a reflective, mirror-like mask. According to IndieWire, fans are speculating that the promos introduce the newest addition to the Watchmen universe, Looking Glass. The role will be taken up by Tim Blake Nelson.

DC's magnum opus Watchmen was adapted into a feature film by director Zack Snyder. The new series, despite the same title, will neither be a remake of the film nor will it be an adaptation of the Moore and Gibbons original comic book, reports Deadline. As per the show's writer Damon Lindelof, the series is situated in Moore and Gibbon's world but moves in an entirely new direction.

The series' cast also includes Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Louis Gossett Jr, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacon Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing and James Wolk.

