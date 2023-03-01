'Watching the trailer, I felt like I was reliving my battle', Sagarika on Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway
The character of Rani Mukerji in this film which portrays a woman's resilience has been inspired by the real-life happenings of Sagarika Chatterjee, who went through similar struggles when her children were taken away from her.
Ever since the trailer of Rani Mukerji’s highly anticipated film ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway‘ was released, it created a massive buzz among the audiences. The film is based on the fight of a feisty Indian mother against Norway’s government to get back the custody of her children.
Sharing her thoughts on the trailer, Sagarika said, “It’s hard to put into words how it feels seeing my story being told. Watching the trailer, I felt like I was reliving my battle. I believe it is important for people to know this story and to see how immigrant mothers/parents are treated even today, as is evident from the tragic story in Germany. I’ve been in touch with Ariha Shah’s mother Dhara, whose little girl has been taken away. I implore you all to stand by her, just as I do. My support is unconditional, from one mother to another.”
She further adds, “I want to thank Rani Mukerji for channeling the grief and struggles that I went through to win back my children. She is a mother herself and I thank her for bringing a mother’s painful journey on screen with so much dignity that I broke down while seeing her in the trailer.”
Recently, post the trailer launch of Ashima Chibber’s directorial Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway,’ where Rani Mukherji stands up to the Norwegian government after the Child Welfare Services took her children, #BoycottGermany began trending on Twitter in support of another Indian parent whose infant was taken by the German Child Protective Services.
Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release in theatres on 17th March 2023.
